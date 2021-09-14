Kolkata doc to spend her 'KBC 13' cheque on underprivileged kids

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Being a doctor means being a part of a noble profession and Dr Sanchali Chakraborty has proved it with the goals she has set for herself. Her ambition is to provide education to underprivileged children. And her other plan is to build a hotel.

A paediatrician from Kolkata, Dr Chakraborty won Rs 6,40,000 on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. She appeared on 'KBC 13', she said, to be able to work towards fulfilling her ambition.