Kolkata International Film Festival postponed over Covid scare

Kolkata, Jan 5 (IANS) The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), which was supposed to commence on Friday, has been postponed indefinitely considering the rising cases of Covid-19 in West Bengal.

The KIFF was scheduled to be held between January 7 and 14.

A release issued by the state Information and Culture Department said, "After assessing the present Covid situation in the state, and taking into consideration the possibility of further contamination of Covid among the cine lovers and citizens, and also owing to the fact that a number of cine personalities attached to the film festival committee and many others have been affected by Covid, the state government, upon careful consideration to the safety of the citizens, has decided to temporarily postpone the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival scheduled to be held from January 7-14. The next date of the festival will be communicated in due course."