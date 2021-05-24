Kollywood reacts to the PSBB controversy!

It is alleged that Rajagopalan harassed young girl students and spoke with them inappropriately on many occasions. He also taught them with just a towel wrapped around him during an online class and sent inappropriate content to the WhatsApp numbers of the girl children.

Twitter is flooded with the new controversy against Rajagopalan who teaches Accountancy and Business Studies in the reputed PSBB School, KK Nagar.

Celebrities, politicians, and film fraternity have urged PSBB management to take strict action against the alleged harasser.

In Kollywood, singer Chinmayi, producer Archana Kalpathi, and Lakshmipriya of Karnan fame have reacted to this issue.

"Wish parents of students at PSBB to file a case. Not sure how many could do it since they shut their own kids down fearing ‘dignity’ and ‘family honor’. These offenders use to their advantage. People like Rajagopalan, Ramesh Prabha should’ve been in jail for Child Sexual Abuse", tweeted Chinmayi.

"TW: stories of sexual harassment. Rajagopalan, a commerce teacher in #PSBB(KKN) is a sexual harasser. Posting this after I have personally verified this with a student from this man's class. Also posting this to amplify and ensure he gets the punishment he deserves. This is sick", wrote Lakshmipriya.

"Sexual harassment cannot be normalized It was heartbreaking to see stories about this commerce teacher in #PSBB As alumni, we have to amplify so it reaches the right people to take severe action This is not Ok! Love and hugs to all the brave girls who have shared their stories", tweeted Archana Kalpathi, producer of Bigil.