'Komaram Bheemudo' song from 'RRR' ignites revolutionary vibe

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS) The makers of upcoming epic 'RRR' have released a new song titled 'Komaram Bheemudo' which spotlights Jr NTR's role as the protector of the Gond tribe.

The character layout of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem is specially established in this song, which also ignites the revolutionary vibe in an emotional way. The lyrics hint at the war which the Gond tribe needs to fight and nothing is coming in their way of revolution.