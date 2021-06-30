Konkana Sen Sharma makes a classic statement in saree

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Konkona Sen Sharma's love for sarees is well-known. On Wednesday afternoon, the actress-filmmaker took to Instagram and posted her pictures in a beautiful saree.

"That time I didn't wear a blouse," she wrote as caption, with a symbol of a grin.

In the image, the actress is seen wearing a blue and green peacock motif vintage silk saree wrapped around her body in a stylish way. Vintage gold earrings and minimalistic makeup complete the look.