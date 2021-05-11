Konkona gets the vax, shares tips on how to get slot on CoWin site

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Konkona Sensharma shared on Tuesday that she has taken the first vaccine for Covid-19.

"After playing vaccine vaccine for a few days we finally got jabbed! Got my first shot of Covaxin today! It is, after all, possible to get a slot from the CoWin site," wrote Konkona, along with a string of pictures she shared on Instagram from the vaccine centre.