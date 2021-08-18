Konkona Sen, Mohit Raina's 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' to release on Sept 9

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina-starrer 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is all set to release on September 9 on Amazon Prime.

Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks.