Konkona Sensharma's 'heart stopped' at Irrfan Khan's mural

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Konkona Sensharma on Saturday came across the mural of late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan in Bandra. She shared a photograph of the mural on Instagram.

"Today in Bandra, my heart stopped. #irrfankhan," the actress wrote with the post.

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 last year, and in his memory a mural was created on a wall of an old house in Bandra's Waroda Road neighbourhood by artists Vikas Bansal and Ranjit Dahiya.