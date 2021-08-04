Koogle Kuttapa: Yogi Babu join the Malayalam remake!

The first look poster of Koogle Kuttapa was unveiled by Suriya on Tuesday. Produced by KS Ravikumar's RK Celluloids, the production house of Thenali, Koogle Kuttapa is their second film in twenty years.

Directed by Saravanan and Sabari, the erstwhile associates of KS Ravikumar, Dharshan, and Losliya of Bigg Boss fame play Ravikumar's son and daughter-in-law in Koogle Kuttapa. Yogi Babu plays Dharshan's friend and prankster Rahul plays the baddie.