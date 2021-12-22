'Koozhangal' fails to be shortlisted in Oscar foreign-language category

India's most anticipated Koozhanga/Pebbles is not in the shortlisted foreign-language films by the Academy.
The film's one of the producers Vignesh Shivan tweeted: ":( to check if our film has come in the list itself is a big achievement,yes ! But still! The happiness & pride that we could have brought in to independent cinema makers and producers like us would have been remarkable! If we could have made it to the short list! @TheAcademy".
Directed by debutant Vinod Raj, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film. Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures is presenting this independent film.
According to the synopsis, Koozhangal is said to be an emotional journey between a drunkard father and his son. Their 13 km walk on one of the hottest days of the year is said to be the backdrop of the film.