'Koozhangal' fails to be shortlisted in Oscar foreign-language category

India's most anticipated Koozhanga/Pebbles is not in the shortlisted foreign-language films by the Academy.

The film's one of the producers Vignesh Shivan tweeted: ":( to check if our film has come in the list itself is a big achievement,yes ! But still! The happiness & pride that we could have brought in to independent cinema makers and producers like us would have been remarkable! If we could have made it to the short list! @TheAcademy".