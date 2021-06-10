'Koozhangal' (Pebbles) to be screened at Shanghai International Film Festival

We had reported that debutant director PS Vinod Raj's Koozhangal aka Pebbles won the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam, the film was also screened recently at the reputed Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival.

The latest update from the team is that Koozhangal has also been selected to screen at Shanghai International Film Festival.

"We are happy to announce that our film has been selected to be screened at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival! #ShanghaiInternationalFilmFestival2021", tweeted Rowdy Pictures, the presenters of the film. It is worth mentioning that Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivN are spearheading the Rowdy Pictures.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's music and the performances of the two actors (Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan) is said to be the major highlight of the film.

The film is about an emotional journey between a father and son who walk 13 kilometers in the summer heat of a dry village to bring back their wife and mom respectively.