'Koozhangal' (Pebbles) to be screened at Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival

After winning the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam, now Koozhangal (Pebbles) is all set to be screened at the reputed Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival. ( The film has completed two screenings already and one will be held on June 6)

Directed by debutant Vinod Raj, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film. Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures is presenting the film and they have already secured the entire rights.

Koozhangal is said to be an emotional journey between a drunkard father and his son. Their 13 km walk on one of the hottest days of the year is said to be the backdrop of the film.

After grabbing the attention of the International Film Festivals, Koozhangal will have a theatrical release by the end of this year, says a source close to the team.

Vignesh ShivN has said that he is super proud and delighted with the film as it's fetching laurels in the film festival circuits.