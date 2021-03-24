Kourtney Kardashian has 'a great boyfriend' in Travis Barker

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Musician Travis Barker is reportedly making girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian very happy in their new relationship. The two, who have been friends for a long time, started dating earlier this year.

"He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened," a source told E! News.