Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick happy she found love in Travis Barker

Scott and Kourtney dated for 11 years and share the joint custody of their three children. Kourtney recently sparked rumours of romance with Travis when the two spent time at her mother Kris Jenner's Palm Springs house in California.

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Socialite Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is reportedly happy that she has moved on in life and found love. Kourtney is said to be dating longtime friend Travis Barker.

"He's (Scott) really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship. She hasn't dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy. There's no romance there (between Scott and Kourtney) and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them," a source told eonline.com.

The Kardashians too seem to like Travis.

"The family likes Travis. They are comfortable with him and trust him. They have all spent a lot of time together over the years. They think he is a good guy," the source added.

