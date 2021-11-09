KPAC Lalitha is fine, says son Sidharth Bharathan

There were reports about well-known actress KPAC Lalitha being admitted to a hospital in Kochi. The reports said that she had been shifted to the ICU of a Kochi hospital, after being shifted from Thrissur following certain ailments.

Now her son, actor and director Sidharth Bharathan, has posted a note saying “Amma is fine and recuperating well… no need to panic… thank you all for the love, concern and prayers.”