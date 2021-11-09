KPAC Lalitha is fine, says son Sidharth Bharathan

There were reports about well-known actress KPAC Lalitha being admitted to a hospital in Kochi. The reports said that she had been shifted to the ICU of a Kochi hospital, after being shifted from Thrissur following certain ailments.
Now her son, actor and director Sidharth Bharathan, has posted a note saying “Amma is fine and recuperating well… no need to panic… thank you all for the love, concern and prayers.”
KPAC Lalitha is one of finest actresses in Malayalam cinema, who has won two National awards and four Kerala State film awards.