Krish Chauhan: 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' has been the best teacher of my life

The show is set to have a leap very soon. Krish is portraying the role of Khanderao, husband of Ahilyabai played by Aditi Jaltare.

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Child actor Krish Chauhan's track is coming to an end in "Punyashlok Ahilyabai". He says the knowledge he has gained is immeasurable and tags the show as "the best teacher" of his life.

He says: "My journey on the show has been demanding but equally satisfying and fulfilling at the same time. I feel blessed to be working with such a supporting team that allows me to make mistakes and learn my own lessons."

He added: "The knowledge gained is insurmountable. I would always cherish this experience because needless to say, Punyashlok Ahilyabai has been the best teacher of my life."

"Punyashlok Ahilyabai" is set in the backdrop of the 18th century. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

