Krish Chauhan: Snehaltaji truly like a mother figure to me

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Child actor Krish Chauhan, who is part of the show "Punyashlok Ahilyabai", says that his on-screen mother actress Snehalta Vasaikar is like a mother figure in real life, too.

"Snehaltaji is truly like a mother figure to me. She helps me learn Marathi on sets, teaches me poetry, shares her homemade 'dabba' (tiffin box) and is always there to guide me throughout. She's a beautiful soul and such a wonderful company to have," he says.