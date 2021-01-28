Krish wraps a lavish song for Pawan and Rathnam’s film

Nidhhi is the first choice as the female lead for this project. She was selected for this film last year itself, but the makers didn’t announce her name officially for a reason. Krish wanted to make sure that she would fit in the period role perfectly. The untitled film is a period drama in which Pawan Kalyan plays a role, which is designed on the lines of Robin Hood.

Nidhhi Agerwal has been confirmed as the main heroine in Pawan Kalyan’s period drama being directed by Krish. She joined the shoot of this movie in the latest schedule that was wrapped up post-Sankranthi.

Krish recently shot some sequences including a song on her and took the final call. She has now been finalized as the main female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan.

Rathnam’s comeback with this mega movie

Produced by AM Rathnam, it is being made on a lavish scale, with precise planning. The sets, the production design, and the visual effects will be on par with the best standards.

Producer AM Rathnam is known for producing mega blockbusters such as ‘Oke Okkadu’, ‘Khushi’ and ‘Bharateeyudu’. This is a comeback movie for Rathnam and it is said to be his dream to make a mega-budgeted period drama with Pawan Kalyan. He is not compromising at all. He will show the making standards of his banner to this generation of audiences as well.

So far, 25 days of the shoot has been completed. Pawan Kalyan will appear in a never before soon getup.

As we reported earlier, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez appears in a queen’s avatar. MM Keeravani is providing the music.

