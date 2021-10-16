Krishna Bhatt shares what she's learnt from her father about filmmaking

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Director Krishna Bhatt has opened up about what it was really like working with her father Vikram Bhatt on the web series 'Sanak – Ek Junoon'.

The father-daughter duo has worked together on the series, which has been written by him and directed by her. Talking about working together and learning from her father, Krishna says: "There was something about filmmaking that really intrigued me and an opportunity to work on a film with my dad made me make up my mind. I knew it is what I wanted to do. Since then, I've had several opportunities to work with him."