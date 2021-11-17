Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chapekar on 'Kumkum Bhagya' taking one-month leap

He says that in the coming episodes a lot is going to change in the lives of 'Abhi' played by Shabbir Ahluwalia, 'Pragya' essayed by Sriti Jha, 'Ranbir' depicted by Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar as 'Prachi'.

While 'Abhi' and 'Pragya' go into a coma, the life of their daughter 'Prachi' is also disturbed because of misunderstanding created as her husband saw her with his brother 'Siddharth', played by Kushagra Nautiyal and he thinks that they are having an affair. This happens before the show takes the leap.

Talking about the leap, Krishna Kaul mentions: "After several years, 'Ranbir' and 'Prachi' had finally united and were happy. However, things will take a 360-degree turn after he sees 'Prachi' with 'Sidharth'. 'PranBir' will go their separate ways and due to their separation, 'Ranbir' will be really depressed. However, he will use all the negative energy to focus on expanding his business empire and will become a big business tycoon."

He shares how he felt about the leap, saying: "While I am sad that things will go south for 'Ranbir' and 'Prachi's love story, I am happy that I will get to experience something different through this leap. As we all know 'Ranbir' is a sweetheart, but with this new chapter, we will see a new side and avatar of him. I hope our fans keep showering us with love and appreciation as we try to entertain them through interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episodes."

Mugdha Chapekar also adds further: "The leap brings a sad turn of events for 'Prachi' as she not only witnesses her parents - 'Abhi' and 'Pragya' slipping into a coma, but her sister 'Rhea's plan of separating her from Ranbir is also successful. It will be quite an emotional roller coaster for 'Prachi' as she has to shift to another city leaving her family behind and it surely will be interesting and I am really intrigued."

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

