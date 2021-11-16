Kristen Stewart remembers her 'Twilight' romance with Robert Pattinson

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Almost nine years after starring as Bella Cullen in the last instalment of the 'Twilight' film series, Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart recently reflected on the mega-blockbuster film franchise as she awaits the release of her highly anticipated upcoming role in the Princess Diana biopic, 'Spencer'.



According to E! News, Stewart opened up about the filming process, and subsequent fandom, in a recent interview with a news outlet.

For starters, the films' director, Catherine Hardwicke, told the publication that during the audition process, Kristen "just kind of mentioned that she was raised with wolves, real wolves, that the family took care of wolves." In reality, they were wolf hybrids, also known as wolf dogs, as Kristen's mom explained to Us Weekly in 2013.

As one can imagine, that was just the kind of real-life experience Hardwicke was looking for in Bella, whose second love interest in the film is Jacob (Taylor Lautner), a shapeshifter who turns into a wolf.

As for her other half on screen, Kristen said it was obvious that Robert Pattinson was the perfect match from the start.

"It was so clear who worked," the actress said. Mimicking a swoon, Kristen continued, "I was literally just, like...," adding that he had an "intellectual approach that was combined with 'I don't give a f--k about this, but I'm going to make this sing.' And I was, like, 'Ugh, same.'"

Kristen and Robert began dating in mid-2009, about a year after the first movie was released. After four years together, the pair broke up in May 2013.

"Whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better," Kristen said of their undeniable chemistry, "but that's what [the film] needed, and that's what anybody playing those parts needed to feel."

The saga, which went on to gross over USD 3 billion worldwide, catapulted the movie's stars onto another level of fame, which Kristen reflects on with adoration, even now.

"It was very naive," she said, "in the best way." Describing filming the series as "college," as she was tutored during film shoots, the actress also noted how interesting it was to see the perception others had of her based on the famous role, as per E! News.

Kristen, who has more than 40 films under her belt and is already garnering Oscar buzz for her role in Spencer, continued, "If that's how you saw me, then you really set me up for success, because I can do way more than that." (ANI)

