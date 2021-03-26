Kristen Stewart-starrer 'Spencer' casts Jack Farthing as Prince Charles

Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): The upcoming film 'Spencer' which features actor Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has found its Prince Charles in British actor Jack Farthing.



As per Variety, the film tapped Farthing, widely known for his role on the BBC One drama series 'Poldark', to play the British royal in the film, which takes place in 1991.

While most of the production took place in Germany, production is now heading to the U.K. to begin the final stretch of filming before 'Spencer' wraps.

The film, which unveiled the second image of Stewart as Diana recently, focuses on one weekend in the life of the late princess, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

The project has also revealed more cast members, including BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris.

The film is expected to launch in fall 2021. Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Diana's death. The princess, who was mother to Prince Harry and Prince William, died in a car accident following a paparazzi chase in Paris on August 31, 1997.

'Spencer' is being helmed by Pablo Larrain and is based on a screenplay by Steven Knight, known for writing popular TV shows like 'Peaky Blinders'.

The title of the film was derived from Diana's maiden name. The late princess has been essayed on screen several times, most recently by actor Emma Corrin in the fourth season of Netflix's popular series 'The Crown'.

'Spencer' is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film and BAFTA winner and Academy Award nominee Paul Webster for Shoebox Films.

Composing the original score is Academy Award, BAFTA, and Grammy Award nominee, Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood. Executive producers are Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman and Christina Zisa for Neon and Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios. (ANI)

