Kristen Stewart's princess Diana biopic unveils first poster

Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): The first poster for 'Spencer', the upcoming biopic about Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart, has finally been unveiled.



According to E! News, the 'Twilight' alum will star as Princess Diana of Wales in the biopic, with the movie's plot centered largely around Princess Diana's marriage to and subsequent divorce from Prince Charles. The two royals were married for 15 years before announcing their split in August 1996.

In the first poster, Stewart is seen crouching in a weeping position while wearing an ivory embellished strapless ball gown.

Even though her face isn't visible, the image is striking for anyone who knows the private struggles and heartaches Diana endured during her time as Princess of Wales.

According to Deadline, the drama in the film unfolds over the course of three days, including one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in England.

"We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale," the movie's director, Pablo Larrain, told the outlet.

He further continued, "When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I'd rather go and be myself, it's a big, big decision. A fairy tale upside down. I've always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie."

Kristen will act in the film opposite 'Poldark' star Jack Farthing who will be portraying Prince Charles. The cast also includes BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris.

Neon and Topic Studios had jointly acquired the US rights to the movie in June 2020. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender. Larrain's last film 'Jackie' earned Natalie Portman the best actor (female) nomination for playing Jackie Kennedy Onassis in the days after JFK's assassination.

'Spencer' is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film, and Paul Webster for Shoebox Films. Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Locked Down) penned the screenplay.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, also set for a November 5 release is- Marvel feature 'The Eternals' and Tom Hanks-starring sci-fi movie 'Finch' from Amblin Partners. (ANI)

