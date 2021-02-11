Kristen Wiig confirms being married to Avi Rothman

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): American actor Kristen Wiig has confirmed that she is married to actor Avi Rothman, two years after first announcing their engagement.

As per People magazine, on Wednesday, the 'Bridesmaids' star featured on 'The Howards Stern Show' and revealed the happy news of her marriage while opening up about life with Rothman and their twins.



"Besides the fact that we are where we are -- it's hard to not feel so much of the s-- and struggle that's going on -- in my home, I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband," Wiig said, referring to Rothman as her spouse.

She added, "They make it all better, and it's changed my life."



While speaking with the host, Wiig also shed light on learning to navigate her career and first-time motherhood amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now, I'm not going to an actual set, but because of all of this stuff, I'm not as present as I would like to be," she said, referring to media days promoting her upcoming comedy, 'Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar'.

She further said, "And it's really hard because I'm always convinced they'll forget who I am if I'm gone for a day. I have looked at my children and been like, 'I am your mother.'"

The actor then admitted that she is "nervous" for the days when she actually has to leave home and go for the shooting. Wiig said, "There's something really nice about just being home with them all the time. But that time is coming and I'm gonna do my best to balance and they will come first."

People magazine had confirmed in June that Wiig and Rothman had welcomed twins together via a surrogate. The couple first sparked romance rumours in 2016, although they mostly keep their relationship low-key. In August 2019, the publication confirmed that the 'Ghostbusters' star was engaged to Rothman.

Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove in 2005 before the two divorced in 2009. (ANI)

