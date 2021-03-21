Kristin Cavallari spotted making out with Jeff Dye in Cabo, days after ending romance

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): American television personality, Kristin Cavallari, earlier this week was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Cabo, mere days after the two were reported to have split.



According to E! News, the 'Very Cavallari' alum seemed to have reunited with her recent flame. In the pictures obtained, the two looked quite cozy, making out on the Mexican beach in bathing suits.

A source close to the Uncommon James founder, who last had split from her husband Jay Cutler, just this week had told that Jeff and Kristin were no longer seeing each other after five months of dating.

The insider had shared, "It was never that serious, to begin with. She was having fun." This isn't the first time Kristin and Jeff were seen vacationing together in Mexico. The mom of three was spotted hanging out at Cabo's Nobu Hotel with Jeff, as well as some friends, in December, last year.

As per E! News, the couple were first seen kissing in a Chicago bar last October. It was the first public romance for the reality star, following her split with Jay. At the time, an insider said of the relationship that "They are casually dating. He is dating other people, too. They started talking a few weeks ago and are having fun." (ANI)

