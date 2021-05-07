Kristin Cavallari to launch beauty line

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Actress Kristin Cavallari will soon start her own line of beauty products called Uncommon Beauty.

"I live a very clean lifestyle. Everything I'm putting in my body is clean. I want to make sure everything I'm putting on my body is just as clean. So we decided, let's do a line that really is clean, to our standards, that's still really effective," she told People, according to contactmusic.com.