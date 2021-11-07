Kristin Chenoweth happy with Ariana Grande for signing 'Wicked'

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Ariana Grande has been signed to star in the film adaptation of Broadway musical 'Wicked' along with Cynthia Erivo. While the announcement has got their fans roused up for the big project, there's one particular name that can't be more happier and proud - theatre legend Kristin Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original 'Wicked' musical.

Recently, Kristin expressed her happiness for Ariana as she took to her Instagram to congratulate the popstar. Kristin shared the screenshot of Ariana's 2011 tweet and a throwback picture of the pair. The veteran star captioned the picture as, "I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande! The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side I love you!! @wickedmovie @wicked_musical #wicked."

While Ariana will play Glinda the Good Witch, Cynthia will be portraying the character of Elphaba who later turns into the Wicked Witch of the West, in 'The Wizard of Oz'. The stars had announced their casting in respective Instagram posts on Thursday evening. The film helmed by Jon M. Chu will serve as a prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz'.

Initially set for release on December 22, 2021, the film's production had suffered multiple setbacks, the most recent one being the departure of director Stephen Daldry because of scheduling conflicts.

