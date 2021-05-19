Krithi Shetty rubbishes rumors

Amidst all these speculations, she made it clear that she has signed only three films so far. Krithi Shetty has gained a huge craze with the stupendous success of her debut film, Uppena.

Actress Krithi Shetty has shot down all the reports about her upcoming projects. The ‘Uppena’ girl made it to the headlines lately with several filmmakers claiming that they have approached her for their new projects.

“I am hearing a lot of rumours about my next projects. As of now, I have signed 3 films in total (one with Nani garu, Sudheer Babu garu, and Ram garu). Now my only concentration is to finish my committed projects,” she posted on her social media handle.

She has been cast opposite Nani in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and Sudheer Babu in Indraganti’s ‘Aa Ammayi Gurinchi MeekuCheppali’. Both these movies are in progress. She has also signed a film opposite Ram Pothineni in Linguswamy’s direction but the film is yet to hit the floors.

Krithi Shetty also mentioned that she will announce the new films on social media if she signs any project. “When I do sign my next projects, I will keep you posted for sure,” she added.

Krithi Shetty also urged her fans to take care of themselves during this pandemic.

“Please take care of yourself and your family, times are difficult but please try to be strong and stay safe,” she wrote.

