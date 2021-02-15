Kriti Kharbanda: Laughter is like the windshield wiper

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared a stunning throwback picture and said that laughter is like the windshield wiper.

Kriti posted a picture dressed in a white cotton dress, sitting on a sofa and smiling ear-to-ear.

"Laughter is like the windshield wiper, it doesn't stop the rain but allows us to keep going. #live #love #laugh #throwback," she wrote as the caption.