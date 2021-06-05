Kriti Kharbanda 'little nervous' before getting vaccinated

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Saturday got a shot of Covid-19 vaccine. Taking to Instagram, Kriti posted a picture of her getting the jab on her left arm. She also urged everyone to get vaccinated and maintain social distancing.

"A little excited. A little nervous... but all is well. Vaccination hai zaroori. Abhi banake rakho doori. Mask pehno aur virtual hugs se kaam chalao kyuki hai abhi thodi majburi," she captioned the post by giving a poetic touch to it.In the image, she can be seen wearing a mask and face shield."Well said. Social distancing is still needed, " a fan reacted to the post.Many Bollywood stars have got vaccination shot in the recent past. These include Sonakshi Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Ankita Lokhande and many others.On the work front, she will be seen romancing actor Vikrant Massey in '14 Phere'.Speaking of her personal life, Kriti is currently dating actor Pulkit Samrat. The two have featured together in movies 'Pagalpanti' and 'Taish'. They keep flaunting their love for each other on social media. (ANI)