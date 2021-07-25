Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey share their college ragging story

As the basic premise of the story revolves around how what starts as ragging eventually turned into a love story, in conversation with IANS, the lead actors - Kriti and Vikrant - share how a class fight and instant dance performance turned into a beautiful friendship in their real life back in the college days.

Recalling her days, Kriti told IANS : "Even though I never faced ragging in college and actually I went to college only for six months as I started acting, modelling since then...I had an experience of how a fight turned into dating! On the first day of my college, in our class, one of the guys did some irritating things and me being me, got into a argument followed by a fight and my friends were like, 'Jaane de yaar'...and we walked away from the situation.

"On the same day, in the evening, all my friends gathered at a cafe in Indira Nagar (Bangalore) and he was also there with his gang of boys! We also realised that we have so many friends in common! I started fighting again and I said how irritating he is etc and he got into argument again...of course friends were also there to control both of us. The funny part is, eventually we ended up dating for few months! Can you believe that? (Kriti laughed) So yes, I love my college days!"

Vikrant on the other hand, a typical Bombay boy, went to the RD National College, Bandra.

Asked about his college story, and Vikrant said, "You know when you start trimming your beard and wearing full pants, as a boy you start feeling like the king of the world. I was no exception so I also did ragging of my juniors but in college my seniors also ragged me. I was asked by my senior to dance, but it was so easy for me because I am a trained dancer and I danced in Shamaik Davar dance group. So I danced on 'Mohabbat Karle' , that famous song and eventually all of them became my friends!"

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film also features - Gauahar Khan, Jameel Khan, Yamini Das, Vineet Kumar, Priyanshu Singh, among others.

'14 Phere' is streaming on ZEE5.

IANS

