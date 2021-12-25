Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff recreate 'Heropanti' pose

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Kriti Sanon and her 'Ganapath' co-star Tiger Shroff recently recreated the poster look from their debut film 'Heropanti'.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared three pictures with Tiger with the first picture showcasing the recreated pose.

Kriti wrote in her caption, "And we tried to recreate what we started with.. but as you swipe right, you'll see the warmth and fondness come alive! Its been almost 8 yrs since we started our journey together! We've both grown, evolved and come a long way (sic)."