Kriti Sanon flaunts her biker girl avatar as she begins 'Ganapath' shoot

On Wednesday, Kriti took to the photo-sharing application and shared a teaser video to introduce the character of Jassi that she is playing in the movie.In the clip, she can be seen donning an uber-cool leather jacket and riding a bike.Alongside the teaser, Kriti shared that she has started shooting for 'Ganapath'."Shoot Mode on. Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule," she wrote.Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' is set for its theatrical release on December 23, 2022. (ANI)