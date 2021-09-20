Kriti Sanon gears up for 'Ganapath'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Prep work for 'Ganapath' has begun. Actor Kriti Sanon, who will be seen in a different action avatar for her upcoming Pooja Entertainment film 'Ganapath' opposite actor Tiger Shroff, shared a glimpse of her prep for the role on Monday.

The 'Mimi' actor will be seen in some high-octane action sequences and stunts for the film.The diva took to her Instagram handle to put out gorgeous post prep videos as she trains for the character."Sweaty mornings #GanapathPrep," Kriti wrote alongside the snap.Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., 'Ganapath' is being directed by Vikas Bahl.Touted to be an action-thriller, the film will be going on the floors soon.'Ganapath' will see Tiger and Kriti sharing screen space again after their debut film 'Heropanti' and music video 'Chal Wahan Jaate Hain'. (ANI)