Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic as 'Luka Chuppi' turns 2

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon played the character of a journalist in the social comedy "Luka Chuppi", which released two years ago on this day. Looking back at the film, Kriti says she connected with her character Rashmi Trivedi on a personal level.

The film, which also starred Kartik Aaryan in the lead, revolved around live-in-relationships and was directed by Laxman Utekar.