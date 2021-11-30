Kriti Sanon in Delhi for 'Shehzada' shoot

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon has started shooting for the Delhi schedule of her film 'Shehzada', which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram Story and shared a boomerang featuring the film's clapperboard."Shehzadi in the house," she captioned the clip.Kartik reached the capital a few days ago only for the new schedule of 'Shehzada'.This is Kriti's second film with Kartik after 'Luka Chuppi'. Rohit Dhawan is helming the project, which will hit the theatres on November 4 next year. (ANI)