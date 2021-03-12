Kriti Sanon joins star-studded cast of 'Adipurush'

The 'Dilwale' actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the news with her fans by posting pictures along with the cast and director of the film. Kriti captioned the post, "A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH. This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world."In the picture, she can be seen posing alongside director Om Raut, Prabhas, who will reportedly play Ram, and Sunny, who will be reportedly seen as Lakshman.Sharing the same picture on his Instagram Prabhas wrote, "Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family."Kriti is reportedly set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film. 'Adipurush' also stars Saif, who will portray the role of Raavan.The film which is currently eyeing August 11, 2022, for its release had started production back in February. 'Adipurush' is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)