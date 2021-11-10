Kriti Sanon joins team 'Ganapath' in the UK

The actress shared a special video on her Instagram announcing her association with the film.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Tiger Shroff once again left the audience stunned with his jaw-dropping action video from his under-production film 'Ganapath', a few days back. Cranking the excitement up a notch, Tiger's co-star Kriti Sanon has now joined the film's crew in the UK.

She captioned the video, "Shoot Mode on Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule."

The video gives us a glimpse into Kriti Sanon's intriguing character 'Jassi' in the film. Her look in the video has piqued the interest of fans. In the video, Kriti can be seen donning an uber-cool leather jacket as she races ahead on a bike with a humorous catch at the end.

The actress is all set to portray an action avatar during the film's shoot which is currently underway in the UK. Kriti will be doing some high-octane action sequences in the film alongside Tiger Shroff.

'Ganapath' is a mega-budget dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to hit theatres in December, 2022.

