Kriti Sanon joins the cast of 'Shehzada' in Delhi

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Fresh from the success of 'Hum Do Hamare Do', Kriti Sanon has joined the starcast of 'Shehzada' in Delhi for the film's second schedule.

The film is being helmed by Rohit Dhawan, who flagged off its Delhi schedule a few days back with Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal.

After wrapping her work in London, Kriti Sanon joined the film crew this morning. The actress made an announcement with regards to this through her social media as she shared a boomerang of the clapboard in her Instagram story and wrote, "Shehzadi in the house."