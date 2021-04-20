Kriti Sanon posts clip as Arunachal shoot of 'Bhediya' ends

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon posted an Instagram clip on Tuesday to inform fans that the Arunachal Pradesh schedule of her upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya" had been wrapped up smoothly. She was thankful that Arunachal was a Covid-free state and the authorities were helpful.

In the clip, Kriti and Varun are seen filming themselves as they travel through Arunachal Pradesh.