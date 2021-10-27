Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao get candid about on-screen chemistry

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, who are gearing up for the release of there upcoming family entertainer 'Hum Do Hamare Do', have talked about their on-screen chemistry in the movie.

Kriti said: "Raj is a very giving actor, and that is his best quality as a co-star. When your fellow actor gives a spellbinding performance, where they literally tear up even when the camera is placed at you and not them, it means they think of the whole film and not just their role, which is something I really appreciate".