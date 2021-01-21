Kriti Sanon recalls SSR: This is how I'll remember you, smiling like a child

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon remembered her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birth anniversary on Thursday, sharing a photograph of the late actor wearing his heartwarming smile.

"This is how I'll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are.." Kriti wrote as caption.