Kriti Sanon shares picture of 'final touches' before 'Bachchan Pandey' shoot

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a behind-the-scenes post from the set of her upcoming film, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey.

Kriti posted a black and white picture on Instagram, looking at herself in a mirror and fixing her hair.

"Final touches… The seconds before "Action".. when I'm still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA ... #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography," she wrote as the caption.