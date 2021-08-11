Kriti Sanon shares sweet memories with her on-screen son Raj from 'Mimi'

The 'Bareilly ki Barfi' actor took to her Instagram account and posted a lovely Reel encapsulating some sweet moments she spent with the child."Oh, my blue-eyed son...When I was prepping for Mimi, I knew that Mimi & Raj's bond was unique and special.. she was his best friend, and he was her everything!" Kriti captioned the post.Kriti further talked about her desire to establish a genuine relationship of love and friendship with Jacob, which successfully shows in the mother-child bond they share on-screen."I knew that I wanted Jacob to love me and to be so comfortable with me that on the set, after his own parents, he looks for Me! He knew me as Mimi and not Kriti...I became a child with him and he opened up his arms," she said.In the clip, the two can be seen playing together, laughing, clicking selfies, and eating lollipops.Kriti concluded the post by sharing a "heart-melting" memory."I remember the day he randomly said "I love you Mimi" and my heart just melted! What a brilliant bright kid...I love you, Jacob!"Netflix, the OTT platform, where the film was released, dropped in the comments, "The wholesomeness we needed on our timeline today."Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011). In the movie, Kriti essays the role of a young surrogate mother. For her role, she even had to put on 15 kilos.The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak.Apart from 'Mimi', Kriti has an impressive lineup of films including 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath' and 'Hum Do Hamaare Do'. (ANI)