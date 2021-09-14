Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, many more extend birthday greetings to Ayushmann Khurrana

A slew of celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh and more took to their respective Instagram handles and shared heartfelt birthday wishes.Kriti Sanon shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram Story in which she can be seen having fun with her 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' co-star. Along with it, Kriti wrote, "Happiest Birthday Ayushmann! @ayushmannk May this year be filled with happiness, love and everything your heart desires."Taapsee Pannu shared a selfie with Ayushmann on her Story and wrote a fun message along with it."Happy Birthday Khurrana! Yaar we need to have more pictures together! Can't be posting this every time," she captioned it.Rakul Preet Singh, who would be seen with Ayushmann in the upcoming film 'Doctor G', shared pictures on her Story from the sets of their film and wrote, "Happppy bdayyyy #doctorG! May you have a year as sweet as all the desserts you love and may you never stop cracking lame jokes."In her next Story, we see a picture in which the two are dressed as the characters of the film and Rakul is offering a ladoo to Ayushmann."Andddd may you eat lots of Cake @ayushmannk. And this ladooo too," she added.Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ayushmann's co-star from the film 'Dream Girl', posted a beautiful picture of them laughing and smiling together.Along with it, she added the birthday message, "@ayushmannk it's your Happy Birthday!! Miss my daily dose of laughter - your epic jokes! Cheers to many more fun times together!!"Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared a picture of him with Ayushmann and added a love-filled birthday message."Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to the super-talented, down-to-earth Punjabi munda @ayushmannk. Sending you loads of love and good wishes for a great year ahead," he wrote.Several other celebrities including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra and more shared heartfelt wishes for the star on his birthday. (ANI)