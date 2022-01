Kriti Sanon to have five releases in 2022

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Kriti Sanon, will be seen in five films in 2022 all of which belong to different genres thereby allowing her to push the boundaries with her work.

She credits her last year's release 'Mimi' for giving her the strength to take on more risks.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Kriti says, "2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that 'Mimi' got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further".