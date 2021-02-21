Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' to release on April 14

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Sunday announced the release date of her upcoming horror comedy film "Bhediya" opposite actor Varun Dhawan through an Instagram post.

The actress announced the release date of the film in an interesting manner with the teaser.

Addressing the popular horror comedy film "Stree" and upcoming film "Roohi", she captioned it as "#STREE aur #ROOHI ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam. In cinemas on April 14, 2022".