Kriti Sanon will always be 'Daddy's little girl'

Kriti took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a video which is made of a collage of photographs featuring the actress with her father. While some of the photos are a throwback from the actor's childhood, some are recent.

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon took to social media on Sunday to express love for her father on the occasion of Father's Day.

Along with the video, she wrote: "He said 'you can be anything you want to in this great big world', But I'm always gonna be... Daddy's little girl.. Happy Father's Day Papa. Love you beyond words.. @sanonrahul."

On the work front, Kriti will feature alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey" which is currently on the floors in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Farhad Samji directorial film also stars Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar.

She will also be seen in the supernatural thriller "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

Kriti will also be seen in "Mimi", a film which talks about surrogacy.

