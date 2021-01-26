Kriti Sanon's sunbathing gives major holiday vibes

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon is making the most of her Republic Day holiday on Tuesday.

She took out time to enjoy some time out in the sun.

The actor uploaded images on Instagram where she is seen chilling out with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Wardha Nadiadwala, and Kriti's make-up stylist Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs.