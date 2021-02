Kritika Kamra: Digital medium gave writers great platform to build stronger narratives

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Kritika Kamra, who has made her mark on television and has also tried her luck in Bollywood, was recently seen in the OTT series Tandav. She says the rise of digital platforms provides writers a great scope to build strong narratives for artistes like her.

"My focus is to do characters that bring something different to the table, and those which push the envelope. The digital medium has given writers a great platform to build stronger narratives, deeper character arcs and unique storylines. I have two exciting web shows coming up this year and I am reading some interesting film scripts as well. So right now the focus will be on digital and films and the details of these projects will follow very soon," Kritika tells IANS.